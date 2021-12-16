"Hope for Kids" makes Christmas possible for Las Vegas family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Dec. 15, more than 300 cars filled with families in need went through a drive-through pantry to receive new warm clothes, books, toys, and food for the whole family.

Michelle Vincent thought her kids would wake up Christmas morning to an empty Christmas tree, but because of this event, her kids will be able to have happy holidays.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to do Christmas at all, I couldn’t even get a tree this year,” Vincent explained.

She says they just moved to Vegas and money is extremely tight. There have been times where she wasn’t sure if her family would be able to eat that day.

“We can barely even make our rent right now, we are facing evictions right now so it’s like we go to pay rent or buy Christmas gifts, we got to do one or the other,” said Vincent.

All it took was a call to Central Christian Church and someone informed her about “Hope For Kids”. She immediately registered and was able to be a part of this event. With the help and support of the Vegas community, the nonprofit hope for the city was able to make Christmas possible for thousands of kids like Vincent’s.

“It has just been a blessing, a huge miracle,” said Vincent.

Not only did they drive-thru a Christmas light show, but they also received gifts that her family will enjoy, and plenty of food items to help make that Christmas dinner possible.

“I’m going to be able to feed the kids feed the family, just seeing them open gifts at all, just being here and being together is a blessing”

An event that helped show the true meaning of Christmas to hundreds of families.

Mike Bodine, CEO of Hope For The City says the valley never fails to impress.

“This may be one of the most important things that we do for the city all year long in fact most of these families live on one meal a day and wouldn’t have a Christmas it wasn’t for the generosity and donations from so many businesses and citizens throughout Las Vegas,” Bodine said.

If you are a family in need and you were not able to make it out to this event, hope for the city wants you to know they have several other resources available for you. It is still not too late to donate, you can call (855)922-2711 to make your $47 donation.

A donation goes a long way it helps kids in need receive gifts, clothes, and food to make sure they have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

For more information on upcoming food pantries and other resources available to families in need click here.