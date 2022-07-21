Hoover Dam visitors react to viral transformer fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Business was back to usual at the Hoover Dam following a transformer fire.

BREAKING STORY: Boulder City confirms Hoover Dam 'isolated fire' is extinguished

The fire happened Tuesday morning during the start of a busy day for visitors.

Wednesday crews could be seen working in the area at the base of the dam where it started.

“We weren't sure if we were able to come, but everything seems okay,” said Eddie Jane from Ohio.

Q&A: What you should know about the transformer fire at Hoover Dam

Video of the fire was shared around the country. Most visitors say they knew about the incident before coming to the dam, and double checked if they could still make their trips.

The Bureau of Reclamation says crews were inspecting the transformer and generator to try and figure out why the equipment failed, and why the fire started.

No injuries were reported, and no power was impacted.

Eddie Jane was visiting the dam and went on a tour with a youth wrestling group from Ohio.

“We were actually able to see the generator where that blew up, they had it all pulled out,” he says.

Officials say the fire was burning for about 30 minutes. They say it did not spread because of the fire suppression system in place and the quick response from fire officials. They did not know the estimated cost of the damage.