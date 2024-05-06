Honoring the past: Holocaust Memorial Plaza at King David Memorial Cemetery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Holocaust Memorial Plaza, situated within the King David Memorial Cemetery, has undergone significant changes since its inception two years ago.

As Holocaust Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 6, Palm Mortuaries has expanded its memorial to honor the millions who perished.

"This is the only public Holocaust memorial in the state of Nevada," remarked Jay Poster, General Manager for King David Memorial and Chapel Cemetery.

Poster highlighted the educational opportunities the memorial offers, stating, "It's an opportunity to learn about how many deaths occurred and how they occurred. We have plaques out here indicating the extermination and the number of people who died. We actually have the soil that is buried underneath these plaques."

With new additions such as benches and plaques, Poster expressed their hope to host schools in the valley and provide the memorial plaza as an educational field trip destination.

For more information about the Holocaust Memorial Plaza, King David can be reached at 702-464-8570.