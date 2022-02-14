Honoring fallen Nevada Trooper Micah May on National Donor Day

LAS VEEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of National Donor Day, the Nevada Donor Network is honoring fallen Nevada Trooper Micah May.

May was killed in the line of duty in July but lives on through the three people who received his organs- his heart, liver, and both kidneys.

You can help carry on May’s legacy by becoming an organ donor. Monday, you can learn more about becoming an organ donor and chat with law enforcement.

According to the Nevada Donor Network, there are 597 Nevadans who are waiting on a transplant and 106,604 Americans waiting for a transplant.

“When you register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor, you have the potential to save up to eight lives through organ donation and 75 or more through tissue donation,” said Christina Hernandez, communications and engagement liaison for the Nevada Donor Network.

Monday’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command on Sunset Road in Las Vegas.

If you can't make Monday's event, you can register to become a donor here.