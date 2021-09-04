Homicide suspect barricaded in vehicle near Cheyenne, Commerce causes road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cheyenne Avenue is shut down in both directions at Commerce Street as police respond to a barricade situation involving a homicide suspect.

According to authorities, as of 11:30 p.m. on Friday, someone is barricaded inside a vehicle in the area.

Police believe that person is involved in a deadly shooting on Englestad Street and Bursting Sun Avenue, near Cheyenne, earlier in the day.

Around noon a man believed to be in his 20s was found in a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Earlier in the day, police asked for the public's help finding a faded black Ford F-150 truck believed to be involved in the incident. The truck has a Raiders logo on the passenger door. It is not clear at this time if that truck is involved in the barricade.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous to call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

