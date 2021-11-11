Homicide investigators called to fatal fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home in east Las Vegas on Wednesday night, and Las Vegas Police are investigating it as a homicide.

The fire broke out at a home near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue at 4:19 p.m., Clark County Fire officials reported. Fire crews arrived at the scene to find a double-wife mobile home engulfed in flames and "aggressively attacked the fire."

"Unfortunately, during the search, an individual was found deceased as well as three dogs," fire officials stated.

Fire investigators were working Wednesday night to determine the cause of the fire. Additionally, homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene. Police were expected to give an update to media and the public at 6:45 p.m.

