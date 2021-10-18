Watch
Local News

Actions

Homicide investigation closes portion of I-215 near McCarran Airport

items.[0].videoTitle
Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating an early morning homicide Monday in the central part of town.
NHP Nevada Highway Patrol generic car.PNG
Posted at 6:26 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 09:47:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating an early morning homicide Monday in the central part of town.

The Nevada Highway Patrol first reported the investigation just before 5:15 a.m. where Interstate 215 eastbound was closed at the Airport Connector to Warm Springs Road for police activity.

Troopers said the closure will be in place for several hours with drivers to seek an alternate route for the on-scene investigation.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH