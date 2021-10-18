Homicide investigation closes portion of I-215 near McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating an early morning homicide Monday in the central part of town.

The Nevada Highway Patrol first reported the investigation just before 5:15 a.m. where Interstate 215 eastbound was closed at the Airport Connector to Warm Springs Road for police activity.

#TrafficAlert Eastbound 215 closed from State Route 171 (Airport Connector) to Warm Springs for police activity. The closure will be in place for several hours. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 18, 2021

Troopers said the closure will be in place for several hours with drivers to seek an alternate route for the on-scene investigation.

Police are investigating a homicide scene, which has closed the EB lanes along the I-215 near the Airport Connector and Warm Springs. All lanes are blocked headed EB. The best alternate route is to take Sunset to Eastern, then Eastern to Windmill, then continue on to the 215. pic.twitter.com/9LZLhWlc4U — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) October 18, 2021

