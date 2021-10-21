Las Vegas police need help to find road-rage shooter, seeks dashboard videos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding the person who they say killed another driver in a road rage shooting on the 215 Beltway earlier this week.

Early Monday morning police say both drivers were speeding and passing one another in the eastbound lanes near the airport connector.

One of the drivers pulled out a gun and shot the other.

A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Detectives do not have a description of the shooter's vehicle and they're asking anyone who might have been in the area and had a dash camera to come forward.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.