Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions reducing fees for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "I'll have the tuna."

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions officials are hosting a "Fast And The Furriest" event in honor of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix in order to help some cats find homes.

According to organization officials, they are taking $25 off adult cat adoption fees from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19.

They said all cats are spayed or neutered, are up to date on their vaccines, and are microchipped.

Anyone that is interested can stop by Homeward Bound, which is located at 2675 East Flamingo Road, Suite 3.

They are open on Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.