Home-grown Las Vegas taco shop owners win Nevada's Small Business Persons of the Year for 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Owners for the plant-based taco shop, Tacotarian, right here in the Las Vegas Valley can now count themselves among a national recognition as Small Business Persons of the Year.

Your winners representing Nevada are...

Kristen Corral

Carlos Corral

Regina Simmons

Dan Simmons

Each year, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrates outstanding achievements from small business owners and entrepreneurs making a difference in their communities.

“Winning the SBA Small Business Persons of the Year award for Nevada is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work, passion, and resilience it takes to run a small business today," the Tacotarian founders said.

"In an era where small businesses face more challenges than ever—from rising costs to workforce shortages—this recognition reinforces the importance of perseverance, innovation, and community support. We are proud to represent Nevada on the national stage and will continue our mission to grow, create jobs, and make a lasting impact in our industry and beyond.”

What's next for our winners?

53 winners from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam are selected each year and invited to ceremonies in Washington, D.C. during National Small Business Week (May 4-10).

It is during these ceremonies that the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year will be named.

Tacotarian said they're aiming to bring positive change to the world "one taco at a time." Since 2018, the plant-based business has expanded to several locations throughout Las Vegas and even to San Diego.

Their work goes further than the Mexican eatery, through ongoing commitments to giving back and advocacy for our neighborhoods.

Local organizations such as Nevada SPCA, Reps and Steps, Foundation for Recovery, Foster Kinship, Farm Animal Sanctuary and more have all felt the helping hand of Tacotarian.