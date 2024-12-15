Holsteins Shakes & Buns to open new location in the Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're hankering for another burger joint to try out, Holsteins Shakes & Buns is opening a new location in Downtown Las Vegas.

Holsteins Shakes & Buns has been on the Las Vegas Strip for nearly 15 years and was founded by Las Vegas-based Gen3 Hospitality.

The location in Downtown Las Vegas is expected to open in spring 2025 and will be next to The Velveteen Rabbit at 1216 S. Main Street.

Holstein's menu will offer gourmet burgers, salads and milkshakes.

Holsteins will be open for lunch and dinner, with happy hour specials.

