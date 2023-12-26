Holiday return season is here, and more retailers than you think may charge to take a gift back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 'Tis the season for gift-giving — and for gift returning, in the case that something you received didn't work out.

But since the pandemic, more retailers are charging fees to take those returns.

In fact, a new study from the PayPal company Happy Returns found that roughly 81% of retailers started charging for at least one return method in the past year. Those fees can include return shipping costs or deducting a restocking fee from the amount of your refund.

Depending on the retailer, return fees can range from $4 to $12. Some of the retailers charging return fees this holiday season include:



Zara — $3.95

DSW — $8.50

J. Crew — $7.50

Urban Outfitters — $5

Lands End — $6.95

J.C. Penney — $8

Abercrombie — $7

L.L. Bean — $6.50

T.J. Maxx — $11.99

"What's notable here is that, obviously, shipping is very expensive, and as online shopping grows, returning will grow as well," said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.

Bodge says every return order of about $100, it costs a retailer approximately $11.

"So what retailers are looking to do is kind of balance their books. And they're doing this by flipping that return fee back to the consumer," Bodge said.

According to the National Retail Federation, returns accounted for roughly $816 billion in lost sales across the U.S retail marketplace in 2022.

If you want to avoid the fees, you may want to return your items in person. It's also a good idea to make sure you have your receipt and read over the store's return policy before you start the process.