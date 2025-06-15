Hit-and-run in southwest valley leaves person critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run crash in the southwest valley leaves a person critically injured, and Metro Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect and car involved.

The crash occured near Desert Inn Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

The suspect's car is believed to be a dark-colored 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra that's missing the lower center grill.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or if you would like to be anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or click here.