LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist was hit by what police describe as a younger woman driving an unknown model white colored sedan.

The female driver reportedly fled the scene around 7 p.m. and has not been located. Roads in the area of South Lamb Blvd and East Sahara Avenue will experience road closures tonight as law enforcement investigates the crash scene.

As of 10:45 p.m., the man hit on his bike is in the hospital with collapsed lungs in critical condition.