History of First Friday in the Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Friday has long been an important part of the greater Arts District neighborhood, celebrating its milestone 20th year just last fall.

The lively event brings the community together to showcase local artists, musicians, and more to celebrate culture and creativity across the community.

Thousands of people now come out to the Arts District on the first friday of each month.

We talked to the First Friday Foundation Executive Director Corey Fagan about how everything got started.

"It was started by Cindy Funkhouser and three other ladies down off Colorado Street."

Fagan continued, "the very first Friday had 14 people showed up for it and it was just to give artists a platform and bring people down to the area."

Now, every first Friday, businesses and artists expect 15 to 20 thousand people to come down to the Arts District.

Fagan says as it expands they are able to offer free spaces to artists to show their work.

