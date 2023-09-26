Historic Westside School about to celebrate 100th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Historic Westside School is ready for its closeup ahead of its 100th anniversary.

According to City of Las Vegas officials, the school is the oldest standing school in the city and opened its doors in 1923.

"You cannot tell the story of Las Vegas without the story of the Historic Westside School," said Brenda Williams, president and founder of the Westside School Alumni Foundation. "We are celebrating 100 years of Las Vegas' first, and most historic, school, as well as all of the teachers and students who have passed through these halls and gone on to shape our city."

To celebrate, the city is hosting a free parade and festival on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The parade will start at H Street and Jackson Avenue at 10 a.m. and will head east on Jackson before moving south on D Street, ending at the Historic Westside School. The parade will include floats, bands, dancers, and more.

The festival will be at the school courtyard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with entertainment, vendors, and food.

"A centennial celebration is always beyond special and made even more so when one considers the multitudes of students who learned at this school, went on to meaningful careers, and so often stayed to make enormous differences in our community," said Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Today, the school building is part of a campus that hosts a design center and is home to the Strong Future Technology Training Center, a Small Business Support Center and the KCEP Power 88 radio station. According to Ward 5 Councilman, Cedric Crear, the future is bright for the historic location.

"We have plans to add a Workforce Education and Training Center to the campus, which will help prepare people for jobs and add to the proud legacy of the school," Crear said.