Historic neon signs added along Las Vegas Blvd. to celebrate city's birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas turned 118 years old on Monday. To celebrate, city officials announced the lighting of eight historic neon signs added along Las Vegas Boulevard.

At sunset, the refurbished and historic signs will be lit along the boulevard in what the City is calling a celebration of vintage Las Vegas and an effort to beautify the world-famous roadway.

The lighting of the signs also marks the completion of the years-long $125 million Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project. Some of the infrastructure updated in the massive project dated back to the 1940s.

These new signs join seven other historic signs already up and glowing down the strip, bringing the total to 15 signs.

The signs being lit on May 15 include the following:



Par-A-Dice, 1953, installed just north of Oakey Boulevard;

Apache Motel, 1965, installed north of Bridger Avenue;

Golden Inn Motel, 1960, installed south of Bridger;

Clark Inn, 1962, installed north of Clark Avenue;

Lone Palm Motel, 1954, installed north of Garces Avenue;

Domino Motel, 1960s, installed north of Hoover Avenue;

Fun City Motel, 1952, installed just south of Charleston Boulevard; and

Rummel Motel, 1968, installed south of Oakey.

The signs already in place before today include:

The Horseshoe Casino, 1951, now located just north of Washington;

Silver Slipper Casino, 1950, now located near the Neon Museum at McWilliams Avenue;

Bow and Arrow Motel, 1950s, now located south of McWilliams;

Society Cleaners, 1946, now located just south of U.S. 95/Interstate 515;

Normandie Motel, 1940s, now located just north of Stewart Avenue;

Lucky Cuss Motel, 1955, now located just south of Stewart; and

Hacienda Casino, 1956, now located at Fremont Street.

According to the City of Las Vegas, the eight neon signs were refurbished by YESCO, with funding provided by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial and the city of Las Vegas.