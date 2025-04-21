LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 70 years in downtown Las Vegas, Grace Presbyterian Church held its final Easter service at its historic location.

Dozens of worshippers gathered to celebrate Easter Sunday with joyful harmonies and uplifting prayers, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

WATCH | Churchgoers reflect on the last 70 years at Grace Presbyterian Church

Historic Las Vegas church holds final Easter service before relocation

"Mixed emotions. We love Easter. Easter is our day. So there's a lot of excitement, but also a lot of, you know, feelings of farewell and a lot of memories that we are taking with us," said Associate Pastor Craig Sanders.

For many members, the day brought mixed emotions as they celebrated one of Christianity's holiest days while saying goodbye to their home.

The church is relocating to a new campus on the corner of Durango and Oquendo. According to Pastor Sanders, they had to move after the expansion of the I-15 made access difficult for members.

"People know this church and knows that it cares for them and really is a place for people to come and find a home, find a spiritual home," Sanders said.

For longtime members, the church holds deep personal significance.

"It means being with God," said Mary Wolfsberger, a church member.

"It's the basis of how we live," said Williams Stephan, another member.

Carl Seals, who has attended the church since childhood, described it as "a special place" that connects him to family memories.

"Good times with my family, worshiping God. My parents aren't around anymore and my uncles passed, aunts they're in a home, this makes me feel closer to them because we always used to be here together," Seals said.

Optimistic for the future

Despite the sadness of leaving, members remain optimistic about their future in the new location.

"I think the new church will be beautiful and certainly hope it will be full," Stephan said.

"Just look towards the future and try to make that as wonderful as you can," Seals said.

The final service at the downtown campus is set for May 4.

After that, worship will temporarily move to their sister church in Summerlin, while the new campus near Durango and Oquendo is expected to open by the end of November.

