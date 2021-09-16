Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday marked the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the lives, culture and contributions of Hispanic people all over the world.

Las Vegans celebrated everything the culture has to offer at different events across the city.

“I love the culture. I love the food. It’s amazing,” Joshua Works said.

“I love being Mexican. It’s awesome. It’s always a celebration,” Sugey Garcia said.

“I feel so proud. During this time where there is so much hate, celebrating and lifting each other up is what it’s all about,” said Marianes Aguero.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Hispanic population in the U.S. reached a record 62.1 million in 2020.

In Las Vegas, 35% of the population is Hispanic.

“Our city is full of Hispanics so we should always be appreciative,” Works said.