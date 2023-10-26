Watch Now
Hill Fire near Nevada, California state line is fully contained, according to U.S. Forest Service

U.S. Forest Service
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 14:27:00-04

VERDI (KTNV) — A wildfire that burned nearly 50 acres near the state line in northern Nevada is now fully contained.

The Hill Fire broke out west of Verdi, Nevada on Tuesday night.

Evacuations were temporarily put in place, although residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes.

On Wednesday, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the fire is 100% contained due to "hard work combined with rain".

Crews stayed on the scene overnight to "work to get the remaining interior smokes extinguished."

No injuries have been reported.

