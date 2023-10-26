Hill Fire near Nevada, California state line is fully contained, according to U.S. Forest Service

VERDI (KTNV) — A wildfire that burned nearly 50 acres near the state line in northern Nevada is now fully contained.

The Hill Fire broke out west of Verdi, Nevada on Tuesday night.

Evacuations were temporarily put in place, although residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes.

⚠️#HillFire approx 25 acres CA in Verdi. Evacs on Hill Rd to Bridge St to Dog Valley Rd. Fuels are heavy brush and cheat grass. windy conditions are causing, erratic fire behavior. Multiple resources on hand. Steady progress being made by fire crews. pic.twitter.com/5lWfDWOtTW — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) October 25, 2023

On Wednesday, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the fire is 100% contained due to "hard work combined with rain".

Crews stayed on the scene overnight to "work to get the remaining interior smokes extinguished."

No injuries have been reported.