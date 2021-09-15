Watch
Local News

Actions

Hiker rescue underway on Lone Mountain on outskirts of Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Fire Rescue
sept 14 hiker fall.PNG
Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 01:33:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it responded to a mountain rescue call at about 8:24 p.m. on Lone Mountain.

LVFR says a female adult fell, fractured her ankle and cannot walk.

Crews are preparing to bring the victim down the trail to be transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH