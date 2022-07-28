LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last month nearly five million people walked through Harry Reid International Airport, that was a record number of passengers coming in and going out of Las Vegas.

Many in the valley are concerned we may see an increase of monkeypox and COVID cases traveling in with the large volume of visitors. Tourists like Shaun Lassiter are preparing to take a risk.

"With there being so many people from all over the world, you want to protect yourself as much as you can," Lassiter said.

With COVID variants spreading and monkeypox becoming a threat, international travelers like Jasmine Stannard from Australia are being extra careful.

"It is scary, because when covid came out in Australia we didn't have many cases when they were high in the United States, so my concern is getting here and taking it home," said Stannard.

Lassiter and Stannard arrived in Las Vegas during a busy time. More than 4.6 million passengers flew in and out of Reid International in June making it the airport's busiest month in history.

Joe Rajchel, Airport Spokesperson says July could be another for the books.

"We had that 3-day weekend for the 4th, we had a couple of big events at Allegiant stadium, a lot of big soccer matches, and 1 more day in July than in June,” said Rajchel.

More travelers could mean more worries for locals, concerned about catching COVID or monkeypox. Dr. Brian Labus, infectious disease expert at UNLV says people shouldn't be alarmed, adding Las Vegas is not considered at higher risk than other places.

"People don't often travel when they are sick so if they are currently sick with COVID they are not traveling to Las Vegas if they are sick with monkeypox they are probably going to postpone their trip,” Dr. Labus said.

Dr. Labus says people normally spend about 3 and ½ days in vegas so by the time they get sick and spread the disease they are already gone.

“It comes down to what your behaviors are, if those change then you can be at higher risk,” Dr. Labus said.