High Desert State Prison replacements could be on the way, led by security and safety concerns

INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has been following new developments regarding the High Desert State Prison for nearly a month regarding a prison swap.

The Nevada Department of Corrections told Channel 13 that 2,000 prisoners were swapped between Ely and High Desert State Prisons, making High Desert the maximum security prison in Nevada earlier this month.

The move came with some controversy from residents of Indian Springs and a president of the union representing state corrections officers. There were concerns with the move regarding safety and security.

High Desert prisoner swap details released, and why some have concerns on how it happened

I reached out to the state public works regarding this swap, specifically about the safety and security of the facility.

I obtained a new document from state public works detailing a new replacement project for yard enclosures at High Desert State Prison.

25050 Recreational Yard Enclosure (HDSP) by yolanda.cruz on Scribd

The NDOC tells me this is just a request for funds to cover the project, it has yet to be approved.

This document states, "The existing recreation cages can be compromised by inmates, which causes safety and security issues."

This referring to 40 of the nearly 70 recreational yard cages. It shows that these 40 cages are made of chain link, not expanded metal like the others.

I reached out to NDOC for comment on these recreational yard replacements.

Here's a look at the questions and answers exchanged between the NDOC and I via email:

Q: Are maximum security inmates currently using any of the chain link recreation yards? If so, how many are in those yards?

A: No. None of the chain-link enclosures are in use at this time.

Q: How many exercise yards are at the prison? What percentage are metal and what percentage are chain link?

A: There are roughly 70 enclosures, with just over half of them being made of chain link. Those made of expanded mesh metal are sufficient at this time to accommodate the recreational needs of the offenders who require them.

Q: If maximum security inmates are not already using the chain link exercise yards, then why is this project needed?

A: The population of maximum- and High-Risk-Potential offenders housed at High Desert State Prison is expected to increase. As more recreation enclosures are available, more offenders of this classification can be housed there.

Q: Is the prison fully set up for maximum security inmates? Including the exercise yards?

A: Yes, High Desert State Prison is a newer facility with higher perimeter security standards, including a high-voltage fence around the perimeter. The high-risk offenders who require single-person recreation enclosures are housed in the unit with the corresponding enclosures made of expanded mesh. High Desert State Prison is the state’s most secure facility.

Q: Why was this project not completed before the prison swap?

A: There were sufficient enclosures as to not need the chain-link enclosures for the time being. Ely State Prison has no single-use recreational enclosures and was struggling with staffing the facility. The NDOC determined it imperative for the safety of offenders and staff to move offenders to a more secure facility, with greater resources in terms of staffing, infrastructure and proximity to emergency services, if needed.

Q: Did the NDOC know about the security concerns before the swap was made?

A: Yes, the chain-link enclosures were shuttered before the move. However, they were used last week for a few days to accommodate the temporary overpopulation as the facility was housing the offenders who arrived from Ely State Prison along with those awaiting transfer out. One offender escaped an enclosure on Wednesday and engaged in a mutual fight with another offender. No weapons were involved. No injuries reported. The chain-link enclosures are no longer being used.

I spoke with Paul Lunkwitz, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Nevada C.O. Lodge 21, representing state corrections officers.

He tells me he doesn't believe the NDOC claims regarding these chain link cages. He believes there aren't enough recreation yards to hold all of the maximum-security inmates without using the chain link cages.

"Do I think that every inmate that came from Ely either close custody or max is only located in that one unit or that one section of two units, no that's preposterous, there's no way," Lunkwitz said.

According to the document, crews will demolish those cages and rebuild new ones, if it's approved.

We're trying to find out when construction would begin, if approved. According to the document it states, "Months to Construction: 24."

We're working to see if that's the distance until construction begins, or if that's how long construction would last.

We will continue to follow all the new developments with this replacement project.