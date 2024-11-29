Here's why some took to the slopes instead of the dinner table for Thanksgiving

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Despite the lack of snow in our Spring Mountains, some locals decided to spend their Thanksgiving on the slopes at Lee Canyon.

Currently, the only bit of snow to see was made by the resort thanks to colder-than-average temperatures earlier this month.

And on Thanksgiving, skiers and snowboarders took full advantage.

For many, it was a first-time experience for both locals and visitors alike. Even though Thanksgiving isn't typically considered a "skiing holiday," some people at Lee Canyon are aiming to change that.

Many of the locals and visitors we talked to said Thanksgiving is a special time when family comes together at the dinner table, but this time they wanted something different.

"Thanksgiving dinner always starts super late, so we're like 'why don't we just wake up super early, hit the snow for a little bit?'" said Las Vegas resident Hansel Alvarez. "It's awesome. It's cool because it's something we don't really get to do."

"Spending time with your family, no matter where you are, it's gonna always be a great thing to do," said Rodolfo Rodriguez, who is visiting from Costa Rica.

