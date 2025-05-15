Here's where you can register for free summer camp for youth with disabilities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation is offering free, pre-employment camps to youth with disabilities from June to August.

The camps are meant to help students with disabilities ages 14 to 21, transition from high school to post-secondary education or employment.

There are 16 summer camps that take place from June to August, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The locations for the summer camps are varied, including Carson City, Elko, Ely, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Pahrump, Reno and Yerington.

There are speciality camps for youth who are deaf and hard of hearing, have autism, are blind or are visually impaired.

For a look at the full schedule, click here.

Students can register for one camp per year at the link here.

If you have more questions, you can contact this Pre-ETS team at Pre-ETS@detr.nv.gov.

