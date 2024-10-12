Here's where you can attend a student-run farmers market

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Clark County students are hosting a farmers market where they grow their produce and carry out their business plans.

This is a part of Green Our Planet's mission of enhancing academic performace, inspiring environmental stewardship and promoting healthy eating habits.

The farmer's market will feature handmade crafts and fresh produce from over 33 school gardens across the Clark County School District.

More than 330 students will be selling their goods to the public, with all the proceeds going back to support and sustain the schools' garden programs.

The farmer's market will be held at the Clark County Government Center on 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take a photo with a Las Vegas Grand Prix show car at the entrance of the market, along with appearances from the Las Vegas Aviators' mascots Spruce and Avaitor.