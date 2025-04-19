Here's when the Valley of Fire State Park seasonal trail closures will take place

OVERTON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Valley of Fire State Park will start its seasonal trail closures on Thursday, May 15.

The affected trails include Fire Wave, Seven Wonders Loop, Pastel Canyon Prospect, Arrowhead, Pinnacles, White Domes, Charlie Springs and Natural Arches Trails.

The closures are meant to prioritize visitor safety due to extreme heat and hazardous weather conditions.

These trails have a history of frequent medical calls, search and rescue missions, and fatalities during this time of year, according to Nevada State Parks.

The closures will happen from Thursday, May 15, through Wednesday, October 1.