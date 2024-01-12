Here's when military exercises, increased noise could affect the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The skies above the Las Vegas valley could get noisier over the next couple of weeks.

On Friday, Nellis Air Force Base officials issued a warning about increased noise as Air Force officials conduct Red Flag exercises. They added that nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to leave the base twice a day and could stay in the air for up to five hours during the large-scale exercise. According to the Air Force, the large-scale exercise will involve close to 2,000 people.

There will also be night launches for crews to simulate nighttime combat operations.

The Red Flag exercises are scheduled to run from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

Nellis Air Force Base has hosted Red Flag exercises since 1975.