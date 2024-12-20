Here's what kind of weather you can expect for a Las Vegas Christmas this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas forecast is smooth sailing across the weekend into early next week, with mid-60s each afternoon and 40s each night.

There may be a few light showers on Christmas Eve in Southern Nevada in the afternoon and nighttime hours, as well as southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Rain amounts look quite light in Las Vegas, so no issues are expected if you're visiting friends and family or attending church services.

As Santa Claus makes the rounds, his reindeer will navigate some clouds, but they shouldn't have any issues.

A cold front late Tuesday night means north breezes at 10-15 mph when we wake up on Christmas Day.

We'll start with mostly sunny weather and temperatures in the 40s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 60s as partly cloudy conditions return.

Here's a look at the weather for a Las Vegas Christmas

The weather in other parts of our corner of the country will be pretty reasonable for the holidays. Southern California expects a few light rain showers on Christmas Eve day and evening, to the tune of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 60s through the holidays there.

Phoenix and other parts of Arizona will be warmer; highs reach the mid-70s each afternoon through Christmas Eve and dip slightly to 70° on Christmas Day. No moisture is expected down that way.

Meanwhile, folks headed to Utah will deal with colder temperatures and more moisture. In Cedar City, for example, a mix of rain and snow is anticipated on Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day.

Temperatures drop a bit below freezing on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, so travel on Christmas Day up I-15 into Utah may be a bit slick, although this is not a major storm by Utah standards.

Highs in Cedar City drop from the 50s this weekend through Christmas Eve and drop to the low 40s on Christmas Day.