Here's how you can see the solar eclipse in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, a celestial shadow will be cast on North America as the moon passes directly in front of the sun. Although eclipses happen on Earth about every 1.5 to 2 years, the next time totality will happen in the United States will be 2045.

Las Vegas is not in the path of "totality" for the solar eclipse, but we'll still experience a partial eclipse locally.

At around 11:20 a.m., Las Vegas will see 51% of the sun "disappear" and locals will potentially feel some of the effects, such as elongated shadows and a slight shift in temperature.

If you want to take your solar eclipse experience to the next level, the Las Vegas Astronomical Society is hosting a free viewing event.

From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., outside the entrance of the Planetarium at the College of Southern Nevada, the group is inviting space enthusiasts of all ages to safely view the partial eclipse. There will be eclipse viewing goggles and several telescopes available to witness the rare phenomenon. The group will also host photography and activities for kids.

Francisco Silva, vice president of education and outreach with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society, told Channel 13 you can find solar viewing glasses for free at public libraries if you're unable to attend but still want to watch the eclipse. Regular sunglasses do not work.

"Solar eclipses are really rare. As far as we know, we are the only planet that have it. Our moon position with the sun position and orbit of the moon makes this amazing thing happen," Silva said.