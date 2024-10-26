Here's how you can adopt some cats from a local non-profit this spooky season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, a local non-profit, is holding a Halloween-Cat-A-Ganza this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event features costumes, candy, raffle baskets and cats. You can also adopt some furry friends; adoption fees for adult cats are $85. It is being held at 2675 East Flamingo Road, Suite 3.

Participants can also help cats celebrate Halloween with the Meow-lloween Treat O' Gram with a $20 donation.

If you want to donate to Homeward Bound's mission, you can donate here.