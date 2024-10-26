Watch Now
Here's how you can adopt some cats from a local non-profit this spooky season

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, a non-profit organization that aims at providing support for cats and people in the community, is holding cat adoptions this Saturday
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions
Homeward Bound holding cat adoptions for Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, a local non-profit, is holding a Halloween-Cat-A-Ganza this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event features costumes, candy, raffle baskets and cats. You can also adopt some furry friends; adoption fees for adult cats are $85. It is being held at 2675 East Flamingo Road, Suite 3.

Participants can also help cats celebrate Halloween with the Meow-lloween Treat O' Gram with a $20 donation.

If you want to donate to Homeward Bound's mission, you can donate here.

