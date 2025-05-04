Here's how you can adopt a furry friend for just $5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cinco de Mayo is coming up and the Nevada SPCA is celebrating by having all adult pets (over six months of age) available for adoption for $5 on Monday, May 5.

This is a one-day adoption event to connect furry friends with their forever homes while reducing the number of animals in the shelter.

"We're excited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by offering this opportunity to bring joy to both animals and adopters," said Amy Lee, communications manager at Nevada SPCA. "Every pet deserves a second chance, and we hope this event will help more pets find forever families where they will get the love and care they deserve."

All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

