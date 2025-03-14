Here's how tariffs are affecting a Las Vegas comic book store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been more than a week since President Donald Trump imposed a 20% across-the-board tariff on Chinese imports and one local comic book shop is feeling the effects.

“The goods from China that we’ve received, we’ve seen a 20% increase already," said Jay Bosworth, owner of Maximum Comics.

Bosworth mentioned that his store offers items such as comic books, toys, magazines, statues, comic supplies, posters and graphic novels.

VIDEO: Hear how tariffs are affecting a local comic book store owner

Las Vegas comic book store is feeling the sting of tariffs

A large number of these items are imported from China, and because of the trade war, he's had to raise prices on his products.

"Toys, for example, might cost $14 will now cost closer to $16," said Bosworth.

Bosworth informs us that his comic books may also experience a price increase. In February, President Trump declared a 25% tariff on both Mexico and Canada, though those changes were temporarily delayed for 30 days. They are scheduled to take effect on April 2. If the tariffs are implemented, Bosworth will have no choice but to raise prices on his comics, which are primarily printed in Canada.

“A printing press in the United States hasn’t opened a new one since the 90s, so all printing really has been farmed out to Canada," said Bosworth. "Let's say a comic book that costs $4.99 will now be $6.25."

He explained that, unfortunately, his customers will have to bear the brunt of the price increase.

"For a small niche hobby business like a comic bookstore, a 25% increase in costs is, like anyone’s household, it’s insurmountable," said Bosworth.

The Trump administration said the U.S. is facing an emergency situation when it comes to illegal aliens and contraband drugs — saying the tariffs are necessary to "hold those countries accountable for failing to act to stop the flow."

Meantime, Bosworth said being transparent with his customers about the changes have help amid the uncertainty of the trade war.

“The support we’ve gotten from customers has actually been very strong. Most people understand and they know they are going through similar things themselves.”

