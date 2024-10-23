Here's how a YMCA program eases Nevada’s childcare struggles for local families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In Nevada, 74% of families with children under the age of 6 cannot access affordable childcare. The SkyView YMCA’s Early Learning Village is working to address that issue.

“When you shop around, it gets scary, it gets daunting,” said Ryanne Shea-Brink, a Las Vegas parent who struggled to find childcare.

Shea-Brink eventually found the Early Learning Program at SkyView— which she said brought much-needed relief.

“It’s such a relief because you’re constantly worried about your child’s environment,” Shea-Brink said. “But, when we pick her up and see her happy, you can finally take a breath and say, ‘Okay, this is great.'”

Shea-Brink said her 4-year-old daughter, Riley, feels at home at the YMCA, largely due to the caring staff.

Every time we walk in—whether it’s through the front door or into her preschool group—the staff is all smiles and hugs. They’re always so happy and excited to show her everything.

Affordability is a key factor for many families and SkyView YMCA offers various financial options.

Erica Stegall, executive director of SkyView YMCA, said nearly half of the families in the program receive financial assistance.

45% of our families actually pay zero, thanks to partnerships with private entities.

“We also fundraise to help subsidize another 55% of our families, keeping childcare costs low so parents can redirect those funds back into their households.”

Shea-Brink said she is grateful for the program.

“It’s safe, it’s supportive, and it’s a really great community,” she said. “I’m so glad my daughter gets to be a part of it.”