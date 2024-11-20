Here's how a UNLV climate action plan aims to tackle sustainability campus-wide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is taking action on the environment with the launch of Rebel CAP— a comprehensive climate action plan for the campus - and it contains over 60 sustainability goals.

"We get to be making a difference every day," said Savannah Sullivan, a Public Health undergraduate student.

Sullivan is involved with the Gardening Club and said it was her introduction to learning more about environmental issues.

"It feels really nice being in a place where I feel like I can be given an opportunity to know how to make a difference for climate problems and to help other people learn as well," Sullivan said.

On one hand, everything that's going on with the climate is scary, and a lot of it is in motion. We can't do everything to stop it immediately. But I also want the community to know that there is hope for helping the planet.

Taking action on climate change

Here's the full list of the recommendations that the university is working to adopt for Rebel CAP in the coming years.

The list includes plans to reduce climate-warming carbon emissions, add mandatory sustainability courses for undergraduates, expand bike accessibility and much more.

"We have a tagline called 100 by 100 around the plan, and that essentially means that we intend to become carbon neutral by 100% by UNLV's 100th anniversary in 2057," said Musa Pam, Associate VP for Facilities Management.

Pam said a diverse cohort of people helped develop all the recommendations included.

Beginning with the students, faculty, staff and members of the community including our alumni. So we drew participation from all over those areas. It's the time for it. Obviously, there are differences of opinion around the world, but it is an existential threat, the effects of climate change.

Part of the plan is to release an annual report to ensure the university stays on track in its efforts. The first one will be released in the Fall of 2025.