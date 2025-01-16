Here's how a foundation plans to train local dentists for mouth restorations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 200 doctors, including two local ones, are getting specialized training in Las Vegas this weekend for full mouth restorations through the Smile Back Foundation. What they are learning will profoundly impact locals and people across the country.

The founder of the Smile Back Foundation will be in the valley training doctors— with all of it free to patients.

Dentist Dr. Simon Oh launched his non-profit in 2023. He serves patients with all types of mount-related health issues. All in hopes of giving them their smile back.

Madelyn from Minnesota had a sarcoma. Starting at six years old, she needed extensive radiation to her face. Her family didn't have the finances to help, but she was able to get her mouth restored through the foundation.

Dr. Oh, who owns nine clinics on the East Coast, has done over 3,000 full-mouth restorations himself in the U.S. and South America to date for free.

He said his goal now is to offer more surgeries in more places.

The goal is to make it nationwide and to fund wherever there's a great story, and we find a local doctor that's competent to have it done locally. That ultimately is the best thing because a patient does best when they're at their home base, basically. So that is the goal.

Dr. Brian Naylor is one of our local dentists going to the specialized training this weekend at the Wynn. Dr. Naylor said he's eager to give back to the community through the Smile Back Foundation because he knows there's a need.

"I think there are always opportunities to help and serve, and I've been tremendously blessed. I enjoy doing the surgical, as well as the restorative aspect of this, and being as a general dentist, it's nice to be able to take a patient from start to finish. And, you know, there's some people that are less fortunate, and it's nice to be able to help," Dr. Naylor said.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can reach out to the Smile Back Foundation here.

There is no cost to you if the doctors believe they can help your specific case.