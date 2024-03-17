Henderson’s St. Patrick's Day parade delights thousands for 56th Year

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Despite looming clouds, thousands flocked to Water Street on Saturday for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, a tradition spanning 56 years.

"We started in 1966," said a parade organizer, highlighting the event's enduring appeal. Last year's celebration attracted over 50,000 attendees, showcasing its popularity.

Among the diverse crowd were families while more than 100 floats added color and excitement to the procession.

"Every year I say I'm going to wear a tutu, so I decided to wear a tutu," exclaimed one parade-goer, reflecting the festive spirit.

Children, in particular, reveled in the experience.

"My favorite part is getting stuff. Like candies, necklaces," shared a young attendee.

Mikey, attending with his grandmother, as a tradition, proclaimed St. Patrick's Day as his favorite holiday, citing the joy of attending the parade.

"I've been bringing my children here, and now my grandbabies for the last 20 years," Sashene Powell, Mikey's grandmother, said.

For Powell, the parade is an opportunity to share her love for St. Patrick's Day with her grandchildren, an annual tradition she cherishes.

"The biggest thing is seeing all of the kids' smiles. It's the greatest thing to look over there. That's why we are sitting back here. We get to look at the families and everything, and everybody is just smiling," she expressed warmly.

The parade is part of a three-day celebration that kicked off Friday and concludes Sunday. Activities at Water Street Plaza include family-friendly activities, live music, and food trucks offering Irish-themed cuisine.

While the parade has ended, the celebration continues, with one attendee noting, "We always come as a big family. We stay from sun up to sun down and we just have the best time."