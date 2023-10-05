Henderson's Pumpkin Park community garden opening nears

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is about to hold a grand opening for their 71st public park.
The first phase of Pumpkin Park officially opens on October 26 at 3 p.m. Ahead of the festivities, community members can reserve planter spots.
The park is unique, in offering locals a place to plant produce where they may not otherwise have the option to do so at their homes.
The park also includes the following:
- Ability to sign up for a reservable planting bedsto grow your own fruits and vegetables
- Outdoor classroom
- Parking lot updates
- Related park amenities
Phase 2 will bring the following to the park property:
- Playground
- Splash pad
- Turf
- Restroom
- Shaded picnic areas
- Remaining park amenities
More information on the park and reservations can be found here.