Henderson's Pumpkin Park community garden opening nears

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is about to hold a grand opening for their 71st public park.

The first phase of Pumpkin Park officially opens on October 26 at 3 p.m. Ahead of the festivities, community members can reserve planter spots.

The park is unique, in offering locals a place to plant produce where they may not otherwise have the option to do so at their homes.

The park also includes the following:



Ability to sign up for a reservable planting bedsto grow your own fruits and vegetables

Outdoor classroom

Parking lot updates

Related park amenities

Phase 2 will bring the following to the park property:

Playground

Splash pad

Turf

Restroom

Shaded picnic areas

Remaining park amenities

More information on the park and reservations can be found here.