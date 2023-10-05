Watch Now
Henderson's Pumpkin Park community garden opening nears

The city's newest park opens officially on October 26.
New images show a peek at Henderson's new Pumpkin Park
Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 17:10:28-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is about to hold a grand opening for their 71st public park.

The first phase of Pumpkin Park officially opens on October 26 at 3 p.m. Ahead of the festivities, community members can reserve planter spots.

The park is unique, in offering locals a place to plant produce where they may not otherwise have the option to do so at their homes.

The park also includes the following:

  • Ability to sign up for a reservable planting bedsto grow your own fruits and vegetables
  • Outdoor classroom
  • Parking lot updates
  • Related park amenities

Phase 2 will bring the following to the park property:

  • Playground
  • Splash pad
  • Turf
  • Restroom
  • Shaded picnic areas
  • Remaining park amenities

More information on the park and reservations can be found here.

