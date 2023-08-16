Community invited to Pumpkin Park grand opening in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pumpkin Park is coming to Henderson in October and the community is invited to the grand opening.

On October 26, the first phase of Pumpkin Park will be open to the public. This phase includes the garden and reservable planting beds, along with an outdoor classroom and parking options.

Once more funding is secured, the park will move into phase 2 of its construction phase. Once completed, this will add a playground, splash pad, turf, and restroom to the park amenities.

There is an interest list for the planting beds, ahead of the Thursday, October 26 opening at 3 p.m. in Henderosn.

The park, formerly Drake Street Park is located at 405 Drake Street.