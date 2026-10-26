Cowabunga Bay waterpark in Henderson to close after 12 years in operation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is shutting down operations.

On Monday, the waterpark's ownership group announced the "difficult decision" to not reopen the facility at 900 Galleria Drive for the 2027 summer season.

The company instead plans to focus its Las Vegas waterpark operations on its sister operation, Cowabunga Canyon in Summerlin.

Cowabunga Bay has been open since 2014.

In a news release shared with Channel 13, Cowabunga Vegas says park owners believe they can "better serve the Las Vegas community with focus on one park in the market."

“This was not an easy decision. For more than a decade, Cowabunga Bay has been a place where families came together and summer memories were made,” said a spokesperson for the ownership group. “We are incredibly grateful to our guests, dedicated team members and community partners who have been part of Cowabunga Bay’s story.”

Park owners said guests who bought season passes for 2027 will be able to use them at Cowabunga Canyon. Owners emphasized their intent to continue investing in the Summerlin park and "enhancing the overall guest experience."

“While we close one chapter in Henderson, we look forward to continuing to create lasting memories for families across Southern Nevada," Cowabunga Vegas stated.

While it's not immediately clear what will happen to the Cowabunga Bay property in Henderson, park owners said it will be "maintained and secured" while plans are made for the future.