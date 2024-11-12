Henderson, your Chicken N Pickle is coming soon

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We are days away from getting Nevada's first Chicken N Pickle "eatertainment" complex.

Pretty soon — on Nov. 19 — you will be able to enjoy the newest indoor/outdoor dining and pickleball spot at 3381 Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson.

What is Chicken N Pickle?

Chicken N Pickle describes itself as "the first-to-market concept that blends the popular social sport of pickleball, a chef-driven restaurant and dedication to community."

In short: it's a restaurant and bar where you can play pickleball.



The Henderson location will cover more than 38,000 square feet that includes dining areas on two levels, six indoor and outdoor courts, a dog park, beer gardens, and a brunch buffet.

And if you thought it was just pickleball, think again. Chicken N Pickle also has ping pong, shuffleboard, cornhole, battleship, a giant Jenga tower, and other yard games.

In addition to all this, Chicken N Pickle offers "pickleball for ALL," with sports wheelchairs and "all abilities" programming.

“We think of our concept as the coolest backyard you’ll never want to leave – there’s something for everyone at Chicken N Pickle. Guests visit our properties seeking an experience, and one of the most rewarding things we see is people connecting with family and friends on our pickleball courts or game yard, or over great food and drinks, all under one roof," said CEO Brad Clarke.

Grand opening

Nov. 19 is the slated day for the grand opening, but the restaurant said it won't stop there. All week up to Nov. 24, there will be grand opening giveaways, raffles, open-play pickleball, and other family-friendly events.

You can see a full list of daily events at their website by clicking the link here.

Chicken N Pickle A game yard at Chicken N Pickle

Community support

Chicken N Pickle isn't just serving up eats, drinks, and pickleball.

The company said they are also committed to philanthropic and service-oriented pursuits that strengthen the neighborhoods they're located in — in this case, Henderson.

Chicken N Pickle said they will donate all tips during their "mock service week" (Nov. 11-16) to the Henderson Police Officers Association Charitable Foundation, which provides charitable and educational help to local kids and adults.

The Chicken N Pickle Foundation also assists the community through charitable partnerships with local health and wellness organizations for long-term solutions to needs in the community.

To learn more about their community engagement activities and opportunities, visit their link here.