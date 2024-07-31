Watch Now
Henderson to honor veterans, servicemembers on Purple Heart Day

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Purple Heart veterans and servicemembers will be honored during a celebration and commemoration at Purple Heart Plaza in Henderson on Aug. 7.

The city and Purple Hearts Veteran Chapter 730 will be commemorating Purple Heart Day, honoring combat war veterans and servicemembers of the U.S. Armed Forces.

This ceremony marks the sixth anniversary of Purple Heart Plaza in downtown Henderson, located in the city's Water Street District. In 2014, Henderson became the first Purple Heart City in Nevada.

The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were wounded or killed in action.

The ceremony begins at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug, 7, at Purple Heart Plaza located at 101 Market Street, Henderson, NV 89015.

