Henderson teenager riding motorized scooter killed after being hit by vehicle

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson community is mourning the loss of a teenager who was hit and killed while riding her motorized scooter earlier this week.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened on 4:30 p.m. on Monday near Via Da Vinci Avenue and Rivoli Street.

Police said a gray SUV was traveling westbound on Via Da Vinci Avenue and a 15-year-old on a motorized scooter was traveling southbound on a walking trail, just west of Rivoli Street. Investigators said she traveled outside of a crosswalk, in front of the SUV, and was hit by the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Henderson police said the victim's name will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified.

However, a family friend has started a GoFundMe account for the family and identified the victim as Madilyn Peterson, who was a student at Pinecrest Sloan Canyon.

Investigators said they don't believe speed or impairment are factors in the crash and this is still an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.