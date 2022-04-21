Henderson teen who shot his brother has pleaded guilty, attorney says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 14-year-old boy who shot his brother with a shotgun in Henderson has a plea agreement, attorney says.

PREVIOUS: 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10-year-old brother in Henderson

13 Action News spoke with attorney Lance Maningo who represents the 14-year-old who shot his brother in Henderson. The attorney informed us that the teen admitted to one count of aiming a firearm at another human being. The plea agreement is, "probation with counseling." Once his probation has ended, the charges are to be dropped.

The attorney has confirmed the boy pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a lesser charge than the count of involuntary manslaughter the boy had originally faced.

Maningo said that the courts usually go with the plea agreement, however, the charges have not been dropped at this time. May 18 is the teen's next court date to see if the deal gets accepted, and to set the terms for his probation.

MORE: Nevada CAP law allows charges for parents who carelessly store firearms

He also said that he did not represent the parents of the teen when asked if the parents could face any consequences after this shooting.