14-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10-year-old brother in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his 10-year-old brother in Henderson on Wednesday morning, the city's police department says.

Police were called to a home on Sicily Hills Court, near Paseo Verde Parkway and Gibson Road, at approximately 9:13 a.m.

Arriving officers determined the 10-year-old "had no signs of life," and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives determined the victim's 14-year-old brother shot the victim," police said.

The teen was arrested and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall for involuntary manslaughter.

Police said they wouldn't release any additional information about what happened due to the ongoing nature of their investigation. The 10-year-old's identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office, police said.

The shooting is the second homicide in the City of Henderson in 2022, and both homicides this year have involved children. Last month, a father was accused of killing his 5-year-old son.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.