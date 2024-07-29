Watch Now
Henderson seeking applicants for new Arts Advisory Commission

City of Henderson
HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Do you have a passion for art?

The City of Henderson is inviting its residents to apply to their newly-approved Arts Advisory Commission.

The Henderson City Council approved the commission in June with the objective of allowing citizens to advise and recommend public art to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The city said this also includes the promotion, creation and support of city arts programs such as performing arts, literary arts, visual arts and public education.

The first Arts Advisory Commission meeting is expected for Fall 2024.

To apply, visit the City of Henderson's website by clicking the link here.

