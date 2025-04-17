Henderson school on alert after man attempts to lure babysitter with teddy bear

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents received a letter from Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in Henderson about a man attempting to lure people into his car with teddy bears on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m., a resident reported a man in a black sedan with heavily tinted windows approached her babysitter while she was walking with a baby. The babysitter and the baby were able to get to safety.

The man tried to lure the babysitter in by saying, "Come here, I want to give you a teddy bear."

The man had four teddy bears placed on the front seat.

While the incident did not happen on campus, and none of the students at Pinecrest Academy were approached, the principal sent out the letter to make parents and students aware.

Police are still actively searching for the man.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 to 60 years old and tall and muscular.

People with any information are encouraged to contact the police immediately and inform the school.