Henderson residents strengthen community ties at National Night Out event

Henderson residents turned on their porch lights and stepped outside for a night of food, fun and safety awareness as part of the 42nd annual National Night Out.

The event, hosted by the Inspirada Community Association alongside Henderson law enforcement, is part of a nationwide initiative promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

"This community is so engaged, and I feel like it's very important to have police to come out, not just in an emergency, but just for the brothers to come out and just interact with them and let them know that you don't have to just have an emergency for them to come out. They're here for your own protection and your own safety, and why not get to know them on positive terms?" a resident said.

Organizers added that the event is a fun and meaningful way to meet your neighbors and the officers who help keep our streets safe.

The block party-style gathering aims to build bridges between residents and law enforcement, creating stronger community ties one neighborhood at a time.

