Henderson residents pushing for changes to new Dollar Loan Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new arena in Henderson is just months away from opening but before the doors open at the Dollar Loan Center, people who live in the area are pushing for some major changes that could come as soon as Tuesday.

A community organization has been fighting to reduce the signage impact at the new arena.

“One of our greatest concerns is the level of illumination, the level of distraction, and the number of signs. We’re trying to help integrate and work with the city,” said John Dalyrmple, with the Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government.

The group also expressed concern over the size and brightness of a 300 square foot LED sign. They asked for an independent illumination study to be conducted. The applicant and the city agreed to conduct the study and found that the illumination of the LED sign could not exceed 5,000 nits during the day and 500 nits at night.

“Originally, they went to an illumination level that was almost twice what the illumination code is. One of the things that really bothers us is the idea that they want to have the sign on starting at 7 a.m. and go to 10 p.m. at night or an hour past whenever events would end. Why light hat thing up at 7 AM when you could cause a distraction that could lead to really serious injuries for kids and for parents and for anybody who’s in the area,” Dalrymple said.

The Coalition is requesting specific reductions to the hours of the LED sign operations, a reduction in banner signs, monument signs and illuminated signs.

“This is a continuing example of a company that has put profits over people and has no concern for the children and people that live next door to this facility. It’s really another slap in the face to our community and to the City of Henderson,” Dalrymple said.

The City Council is due to vote on the newly negotiated sign plan on Tuesday, November 2nd.