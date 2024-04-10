Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Henderson residents can dispose of electronics, hazardous materials in community cleanup event

City of Henderson community cleanup event
City of Henderson
City of Henderson community cleanup event
Posted at 2:03 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 17:03:49-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is bringing back their annual community cleanup event.

Henderson Shines gives residents the chance to dispose of household materials like:

  • Medications- All medications must be emptied into a single plastic Ziploc bag prior to arrival. No over-the-counter medications, vitamins, inhalers, needles, or sharp containers will be accepted.
  • Household Goods - Items such as housewares, dishes, sporting goods, clothing, toys will be accepted by Goodwill.
  • E-Waste - Items such as computer, laptops, VHS players and cell phones will be accepted. TVs, tires, printers and fax machines will not be accepted.
  • Paper Shredding - There will be no on-site shredding and it will be drop-off only. There is a limit of four boxes the approximate size of banker boxes.
  • Paint, oil, and batteries will be accepted.
Henderson Shines 2024

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

It will be at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, which is located at 1575 Galleria Drive.

Vehicles should take Galleria Drive and enter off of Patrick Lane.

Henderson Shines 2024

According to city officials, at the last Henderson Shines Community Cleanup event, they collected:

  • 7,800 pounds of paper for recycling
  • 8,100 pounds of paint, oil, and aerosols for safe disposal
  • 5,100 pounds of batteries for proper disposal
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH