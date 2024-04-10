Henderson residents can dispose of electronics, hazardous materials in community cleanup event

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is bringing back their annual community cleanup event.

Henderson Shines gives residents the chance to dispose of household materials like:



Medications - All medications must be emptied into a single plastic Ziploc bag prior to arrival. No over-the-counter medications, vitamins, inhalers, needles, or sharp containers will be accepted.



- All medications must be emptied into a single plastic Ziploc bag prior to arrival. No over-the-counter medications, vitamins, inhalers, needles, or sharp containers will be accepted. Household Goods - Items such as housewares, dishes, sporting goods, clothing, toys will be accepted by Goodwill.



- Items such as housewares, dishes, sporting goods, clothing, toys will be accepted by Goodwill. E-Waste - Items such as computer, laptops, VHS players and cell phones will be accepted. TVs, tires, printers and fax machines will not be accepted.



- Items such as computer, laptops, VHS players and cell phones will be accepted. TVs, tires, printers and fax machines will not be accepted. Paper Shredding - There will be no on-site shredding and it will be drop-off only. There is a limit of four boxes the approximate size of banker boxes.



- There will be no on-site shredding and it will be drop-off only. There is a limit of four boxes the approximate size of banker boxes. Paint, oil, and batteries will be accepted.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

It will be at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, which is located at 1575 Galleria Drive.

Vehicles should take Galleria Drive and enter off of Patrick Lane.

According to city officials, at the last Henderson Shines Community Cleanup event, they collected:

